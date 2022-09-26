Serbia managed to beat a challenging Bulgarian side across five sets to secure back-to-back wins at the Women's World Volleyball Championship in Arnhem.

Each set provided a stern test for the defending champions as they edged the opening set 25-21 before dropping the next 25-22.

Bulgaria put together another strong set to take the third set 27-25 and lead 2-1 overall.

The Serbians refused to give in, however, and they rallied to win 25-21, 15-9 in the fourth and fifth sets to clinch an important victory.

Bianka Busa top scored for Serbia with 26 points while captain Tijana Boškovic put together another impressive display to tally 22.

The tight triumph means Serbia sit a place behind Pool C leaders Germany, who cruised past Kazakhstan 3-0.

They recorded consecutive 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 set wins to maintain a perfect start.

United States also won in Pool C, beating Canada 25-19, 26-24, 25-15.

Japan have made a flawless start having recorded two wins from two matches ©Getty Images

In Pool D, Japan made it two wins from two after sweeping Czech Republic 25-15, 25-20, 25-12.

Brazil kept pace with their group rivals by producing their own whitewash against Argentina, winning 25-19, 25-13, 25-21.

There was one match in Pool A, which saw Italy also defeat Puerto Rico 3-0.

Despite the overall score, it was a tough encounter for the Italians as they were pushed to taking the sets 28-26, 25-21, 26-24 to claim the victory.

They join The Netherlands and Belgium in winning their first two matches in the pool.

The competition is scheduled to continue tomorrow, which includes a contest between the Dutch and Belgians.