China have replaced Russia in the men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL), following the latter's suspension from International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) events due to the war in Ukraine.

China's addition means the 16-team line-up is now complete, with the season set to begin in Brasilia and Ottawa on June 7.

The Chinese men's team had competed in the first two editions of he VNL, but did not take part in 2021 owing partly to the coronavirus crisis.

A Russian Olympic Committee team won the silver medal at last year's Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Russia finished the 2021 VNL season in fifth, so the Russians had been among the favourites to challenge for the title before being kicked out of the competition.

Bulgaria have already replaced Russia in the women's VNL.

Sofia and Gdańsk were also selected to stage VNL matches in place of Russian cities Ufa and Kemerovo, which lost hosting rights over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was also stripped of this year's Volleyball Men's World Championship - an event the FIVB had previously claimed it would be "legally and practically impossible" to move from Russia as World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against the country dictated.

Russia, aided by Belarus, launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

More than 2,899 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and at least 5.2 million refugees have fled the country, according to the United Nations, although the true death toll is believed to be far higher.

The Volleyball Nations League is returning to its globe-trotting format this season ©Getty Images

Russia has been accused of committing a genocide by Ukrainian authorities, with mounting evidence that civilians have been murdered indiscriminately in some areas.

Some estimates put the combined military death toll above 20,000.

The FIVB is following International Olympic Committee guidance in banning athletes and national teams from Russia and Belarus from its competitions.

The respective capitals of Brazil and Canada are due to host the first week of men's VNL games, with China playing in Brasilia.

Quezon City in the Philippines and Bulgarian capital Sofia are scheduled to stage week two, with China playing in the Philippines.

Osaka in Japan and Gdańsk are the venues for week three, with China due to play in the Polish city.

A host for the finals has not yet been announced.

The VNL unfolded in a bubble in Rimini in Italy last year, but the circuit is returning to its globe-trotting timetable this year.