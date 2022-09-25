Eliud Kipchoge, who today broke his own world marathon record at the age of 37, has said he draws inspiration for his long career from Roger Federer, who retired from tennis aged 41 after his Laver Cup doubles match on Friday evening.

Speaking a week before he ran 2 hours 1min 9sec in Berlin, taking 30 seconds off the mark he set on the same course in 2018, the Kenyan told insidethegames:

"I get inspiration from a lot of athletes in other sports, and I am always looking for Roger Federer as far as tennis is concerned.

"He is one of those who has handled themselves so well to be at a high level for a very long time.

"Let me start by wishing him all the very best as he is venturing into other things as far as human life is concerned.

"I wish him well and his family well.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, who beat his own marathon world record in Berlin today aged 37, has spoken of his admiration for the long sporting career of tennis player Roger Federer, who retired aged 41 last Friday at the Laver Cup in London's 02 Arena ©Getty Images

"In the front of my mind it’s good to see someone who has been high, high, high and having a huge following, retiring and venturing on other things.

"That was a big inspiration to me, to still push, but one day I will hang up my shoes and do other things myself.

"Even when you are as high as he is, it needs to have an end when you have a family.

"Roger has been a really tremendous inspiration to all the world.

"And I think the world will remember him for promoting the sport across the whole world.”

Federer's total of 20 men's singles Grand Slam victories has been surpassed by his long-time rivals Rafael Nadal, who has won 22, and Novak Djokovic, who is on 21.

But speaking before his last match, in doubles with Nadal on the first night of the Laver Cup event at London’s O2 Arena, Federer reflected: "Just my longevity is something I’m very proud of. Don’t need all the records to be happy; I tell you that."

