The International Boxing Association (IBA) is set to hold its second Extraordinary Congress in the space of five months here tomorrow, with the sport's place at the Olympic Games hanging in the balance against the backdrop of a potential fresh Presidential election.

Incumbent Umar Kremlev of Russia has led the IBA since December 2020, and was re-elected by acclamation at the Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May.

However, that came about following a major controversy in which challenger Boris van der Vorst of The Netherlands was deemed to have broken campaign rules by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU), which was inaugurated earlier this year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in June that van der Vorst should have been allowed to stand having committed only one minor breach of the rules relating to early campaigning, which it found Kremlev himself had also violated.

Kremlev has been the subject of a BIIU investigation in the build-up to the Congress in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, but was cleared of all charges by the Interim Nominations Unit.

The two could face-off in a fresh election tomorrow at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, but first on the agenda is a vote by eligible National Federations to decide on whether the re-run should go ahead.

Publicly, Kremlev has supported holding a new election, but a number of the National Federations backing him have declared their intention to vote against such a move.

Van der Vorst enjoys strong support among Western nations, who believe he is best placed to ensure that boxing remains an Olympic sport at Los Angeles 2028.

Boxing faces a battle to save its place at the Olympic Games from Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has already stripped the IBA of its involvement in boxing at Paris 2024, and left boxing out of the initial programme for the following edition of the Games.

Ongoing governance concerns at IBA were discussed at the IOC's Executive Board meeting earlier this month.

The IOC has written to Kremlev outlining its concerns about the IBA’s "financial dependency" on Russian state-owned Gazprom, an "increased" role of the Presidential office in Moscow and the early termination of the Governance Reform Group led by Swiss Professor Ulrich Haas.

The IBA has claimed it has "moved away from the issues of the past."

Under Kremlev's leadership, it changed its acronym from AIBA to IBA.

The governing body had its IOC recognition withdrawn in June 2019 due to concerns over judging and refereeing, financial stability and governance.

Last year, it was one of three sports left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028 by the IOC, which has said this month that it is "not in a position to reverse this decision."

Van der Vorst's supporters have argued that any result at the Congress other than his election would damage IBA's hopes of featuring at the Games in six years' time.

He has committed to resigning within 100 days if a series of goals including the restoration of IOC financial contributions to the IBA are not achieved, and within one year if boxing's inclusion at Los Angeles 2028 is not secured.

Armenia's capital Yerevan is set to host the Extraordinary Congress, with 170 National Federations possessing voting rights ©Getty Images

Backers of Kremlev have insisted that governance has improved at IBA under his watch, and have pointed to his support of National Federations.

The contest has become increasingly heated of late, with vociferous arguments put forward in favour of both candidates.

Of IBA's 203 National Federations, 170 hold voting rights at the Extraordinary Congress - 41 from Africa, 33 from the Americas, 38 from Asia and 11 from Oceania.

The number of European nations eligible to vote has been reduced by one to 47.

That is after the Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) was suspended by the IBA Board of Directors yesterday, blaming "Government interference", during a leadership dispute involving IBA vice-president Volodymyr Prodyvus - who is recognised by the global governing body as FBU President - and Kyrylo Shevchenko.

Yerevan has proved a contentious host for the Congress, with van der Vorst pushing for it to be staged in the Swiss city of Lausanne, where the IOC, IBA and a host of other International Federations are based.

Armenia is a Russian ally, and a group under the Common Cause Alliance banner voiced concerns over an ongoing investigation by Richard McLaren into the Men's European Boxing Championships in Yerevan earlier this year.

The short Extraordinary Congress agenda begins with an opening speech from Kremlev and a welcome speech by hosting authorities, followed by the introduction of other participants, a roll call and the approval of the minutes of the Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul.

A vote on whether to hold another Presidential election is due to follow, with the vote between Kremlev and van der Vorst taking place if a majority of National Federations give approval.