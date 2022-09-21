Homes linked to Alisher Usmanov - the Russian oligarch and long-time International Fencing Federation (FIE) President - have been targeted in a raid by German police.

German media reported that the billionaire is being investigated for alleged tax evasion and breaches of sanctions.

Twenty-four properties have been raided in four states, with 250 officers involved in the operation.

Usmanov and four other suspects are said to be under investigation, with Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg among the areas involved.

Police have been seen taking away boxes and computers.

Included in the raids is Tegernsee Lake in the Bavarian Alps, where Usmanov is said to own four villas.

According to prosecutors in Frankfurt, Usmanov is accused of having used his "extensive and complex network of companies and corporations" to disguise several transactions from 2017 to this year.

He is also accused of paying a security firm using frozen funds, which would be a breach of the sanctions against him.

Usmanov stood down as FIE President in March after the European Union imposed the sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities in Germany also seized the "world's largest superyacht" which was owned by the metal and mining tycoon.

Alisher Usmanov, left, with IOC President Thomas Bach in 2015 ©Getty Images

Considered a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Usmanov also has close links with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

In July, it emerged that the Russian Fencing Federation (RFF) was attempting to enlist Bach's support in efforts to restore Usmanov as FIE President.

A letter to the IOC President was seen by insidethegames, which Usmanov said he had no involvement with.

Uzbekistan-born Usmanov had been President of the FIE since 2008, and no replacement has been announced.

In 2019, he paid more than $8 million (£7 million/€8 million) to buy the historic manuscript in which Baron Pierre de Coubertin laid out his plans to revive the Olympic Games.

He then donated it to the Olympic Museum, to Bach's delight.

Bach won an Olympic gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.