Tajikistan's Dushanbe has been announced as the hosts of the 2022 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Asian Championships, with the competition due to take place between October 27 and October 30.

Athlete registration and the draw for the competition is due to be held on October 26.

"We are pleased to announce the return of IMMAF’s Asian Championships after three years," IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said.

"In this time IMMAF's footprint has continued to expand on the continent, we have hosted three flagship events there, and both athlete and grassroots sport development have grown at an exponential rate.

"Therefore, we expect this Championships to set new benchmarks and break new records for Amateur MMA in Asia, and we are grateful to President Davron Juraev and the TAJMMAF [Tajikistan MMA Federation] for providing us with the opportunity to organise the event in their country."

Junior and senior events will be held at the 2022 Asian Championships in October ©IMMAF

The IMMAF last staged an Asian Championships in May 2019 when Bangkok in Thailand was the designated host.

Confirmation of the next edition follows the meeting between the 28-member IMMAF Asian Federations, where they formed the Asian MMA Federation.

The IMMAF is seeking to secure Olympic recognition, but the Olympic Council of Asia has refused to give a regional body such stature.

Instead, OCA insisted it remain neutral on mixed martial arts International Federations, with the IMMAF and the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) both claiming to be governing bodies for the sport.

An Asian Mixed Martial Arts Federation formed by the OCA is not be exclusively affiliated to either IMMAF or GAMMA.