Indonesia's Foreign Minister has taken part in a handover ceremony at the Friendship Hall, a multi-purpose sports venue funded by Indonesia and built for the Pacific Games.

The venue in Honiara boasts three courts for futsal, volleyball, indoor tennis, netball and basketball.

There are also two changing rooms for each court, a media room, toilets and a sick bay.

Indonesian state-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya built the facility, said to cost $7.5 million (£6.6 million/€7.5 million).

The Solomon Islands - through the National Hosting Authority - and Indonesia signed an accord to build the venue in 2020.

It is one of a number of Pacific Games funded at least in part by a foreign country, with China and Australia also making significant contributions towards the multi-sport event.

Next year's Pacific Games is set to be the first in the Solomon Islands.

"Today is an important milestone in our bilateral relations," Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said at the handover.

Retno Marsudi and Manasseh Sogavare got up close and personal with the new futsal courts ©Twitter/Menlu_RI

"This building is more than just bricks and mortar, it is a symbol of hope, friendship and opportunity."

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was among those who attended the handover.

Indonesia is also funding a new health centre at King George VI School, for which a ground-breaking ceremony has taken place.

It is due to be finished in time for the Pacific Games.

November 19 to December 2 is the window assigned for the Pacific Games.

Sogavare has had his term extended beyond the the constitutional limit of four years after arguing that the country cannot afford to hold the Pacific Games and a general election in the same year.