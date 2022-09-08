Parliament votes to delay Solomon Islands general election until after Pacific Games

Solomon Islands politicians have voted to delay national elections until 2024, after the Pacific Games.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has argued that the country does not have the resources to stage both the Pacific Games and a general election in the same year - and Parliament has now agreed.

The country will be able to "proudly host the Pacific Games 2023 and carry out its electoral reforms" because of the legislation, Sogavare has calimed.

Critics say the Constitution Amendment Bill is undemocratic and has been devised to allow Sogavare to hold onto power.

Thirty-seven of 49 Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Constitution Amendment Bill, which dictates Parliament will not be dissolved until December 31 2023.

Ten voted against and were absent, according to the SIBC.

General elections are supposed to be held every four years in the Solomon Islands, and the last general election was in 2019.

Solomon Islands voters must wait until after the Pacific Games to exercise their democratic rights ©Getty Images

A national vote was therefore scheduled to take place before 2023 Pacific Games run from November 19 to December 2.

Parliament was supposed to be dissolved within six months.

Australia had offered to fund elections, but Sogavare dismissed this as an attempt at interference.

Capital Honiara is due to stage the Pacific Games next year, following a four-month delay blamed on COVID-19.

A programme of 23 sports, including three rugby codes, is set to be contested.

The Pacific Games have never been held on the Solomon Islands before.

China has provided significant support for the 2023 Pacific Games, following the host nation’s 2019 decision to sever ties with Taiwan and instead recognise China.