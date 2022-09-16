Brian Hewson, one of history's first sub four-minute milers, dies at age of 89

Britain's European 1500 metres gold medallist Brian Hewson has died at the age of 89, it has been announced.

Hewson, who also won two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games, is best remembered for being one of the first runners in history to break four minutes for the mile.

He clocked 3min 59.8sec at the White City Stadium in London in May 1955.

As he placed third to Hungary’s László Tábori and fellow Briton Chris Chataway, he became the first to run a mile in less than four minutes and not finish in the top two of the race.

Before that race, only Roger Bannister and John Landy had run a four-minute mile.

At the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Hewson was leading in the final straight of the 1500m, only to be then passed by four men.

The race was won by Ireland’s Ron Delany with a time of 3:41.2 as Hewson came fifth in 3:42.6.

Brian Hewson was the first man to run a sub-four minute mile and not place in the top two of the race ©Getty Images

Hewson's best season was in 1958 when he won the 1500m at the European Championships and a silver medal in the 880 yards at the Commonwealth Games in Cardiff.

He had also finished second over 880y at the 1954 Commonwealth Games in Vancouver.

But hopes of challenging for an Olympic medal at Rome 1960 was dashed when Hewson suffered a calf injury six weeks before the Games opened in the Italian capital, and he failed to reach the final of the 1500m.

Born in Croydon, Surrey, in 1933, Hewson went to Pollards Hill Junior School in London, and continued his education at Mitcham Grammar School, also in Britain's capital city.

Aged 16, he trained in tailoring at the Regent Street Polytechnic in London.

Hewson retired from athletics after the 1960 Olympics and continued working at Simpson's of Piccadilly in London, as a tailor, before setting up his own tailoring company.

The achievements of Brian Hewson were recognised by Merton Council in London, where he was born and raised ©Merton Council

Clothing, sport, fashion and retailing shaped his working career, and he became a women's fashion buyer and subsequently sportswear and sporting goods buyer for Debenhams.

He then joined the Incentive Group where he was involved in the design and manufacture of corporate uniforms for major UK multi-national companies.

Hewson was married to Marion, father to James, Caroline and Charles, stepfather to Tim, Sally, Robert and Penny and a much-loved grandfather.