Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart of Bahamas has been shot dead in Abaco on Saturday.

Hart would have been 30 tomorrow.

The police are investigating the crime with reports suggesting that the incident occurred after a physical altercation in the parking lot of a local nightclub on Saturday.

Following the assault, one of the men returned with a gun and reportedly shot Hart in the chest.

The Portland 2016 World Indoor Championships 4 X 400 metres relay silver medallist was taken to a local clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The police have arrested a suspect.

Bahamas Minister of Sports Mario Bowleg conveyed his condolences to Hart’s family.

"It is with great sadness that I join the sporting fraternity in expressing heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Shavez Hart, Olympian," he said in a statement said.

"The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture also extend heartfelt condolences to the executive branch of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA), all other members of the organization, and persons within the sporting community.

"As Minister, I pray for healing and comfort to the family of the bereaved during this difficult time," said Bowleg."

Hart was an eight-time national sprint champion and graduated from the St George’s High School in Grand Bahama and also represented South Plains Junior College.

Apart from world indoor medal, Hart also won a 4x100m gold at the Morelia 2013 Central American and Caribbean Championships in Athletics.

He took part in the 100m and 200m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.