The second edition of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash is set to have double the number of seeded players in the singles competitions, up from eight to 16.

The move is an attempt to give spectators more chances to see the world's best players in the latter stages of the event, which is set to take place from March 11 to 19 2023 in the city-state.

Organisers claim to have also improved the viewer experience for the second competition hall through the creation of two show tables which will result in more matches and longer sessions.

WTT will also increase the mixed doubles field from 16 pairs to 24.

Its claimed this will ensure that more international duos are featured.

The inaugural edition of the Singapore Smash took place from March 7 to 20 earlier this year and amassed a cumulative audience of 160 million and a reach of more than 400 million, according to WTT figures, with it broadcast in 196 markets.

"The inaugural Singapore Smash saw packed spectator stands and strong digital engagement from around the world, showing us that Singapore and beyond are eager for top-notch table tennis action," said Roy Teo, chief of industry development, technology and innovation group for Sport Singapore.





"Sport Singapore is working closely with WTT to build on the success of this year's edition to deliver a bigger and better event, one that will deepen engagement with the table tennis fraternity on many fronts – from delivering a world-class competition experience for athletes, to fan engagement and community activations for enthusiasts and aspiring players.

"With the Singapore Smash returning once again to the Sports Hub, we are confident that this marquee event will provide an exciting start to the year’s sporting calendar."

COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be eased compared to the first event, which will see an increase in allowed seating capacity.

In total, the Singapore Smash 2023 is set to feature 64-player men's and women's singles tournaments and 24-pair doubles competitions.