World Table Tennis (WTT) has claimed the Singapore Smash reached a cumulative audience of more than 160 million people.

The event was held at the OCBC Arena over 14 days last month, marking the first edition of the WTT Grand Smash events.

Grand Smash competitions form the top tier of WTT's pyramid system and have been likened to Grand Slams in tennis.

A total of $2 million (£1.5 million/€1.75 million) was on offer at the event, making it the largest prize pool for an officially sanctioned table tennis tournament, with singles champions earning $100,000 (£74,000/€88,000) each.

China’s Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng won the men’s and women’s singles titles.

Fan won men’s doubles gold with Wang Chuqin, with compatriots Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu earning the women’s title.

Sun and Wang also triumphed in the mixed doubles.

WTT has said the event was broadcast in 196 markets, claiming a cumulative audience of more than 160 million and a cumulative reach of more than 400 million.

The organisation said the event was also a success on social media across all platforms, while the Infinity Arena show court was billed as a success which will be replicated at all WTT Grand Smashes, WTT Cup Finals and WTT Champions.

WTT has hailed the reach of the inaugural Singapore Smash event ©WTT

"We are extremely satisfied; these are impressive ratings for an inaugural competition," said Matt Pound, WTT managing director.

"It is a strong indicator of fan interest for world-class table tennis action, and it proves WTT is on the right path to grow the sport worldwide.

"WTT is really coming to life this year, and we will aim even higher for our next events."

WTT is the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) commercial vehicle, which launched in 2020 after Deloitte and Withers were tasked with changing the way the governing body runs its business.

The ITTF held its latest Executive Committee meeting during the event in Singapore, with the organisation confirming it has established a task force to monitor the war in Ukraine and offer its support to helping the nation’s athletes participate at events.

ITTF President Petra Sörling will feature on the task force, alongside Executive Committee members Khalil Al-Mohannadi and Wahid Oshodi, Athletes’ Commission chair Zoran Primorac, and Steve Dainton, ITTF Group chief executive officer.

The ITTF Executive Committee approved holding its Annual General Meeting in the Chinese city Chengdu on October 4, with a Board meeting planned two days prior.

A decision was taken to hold future Annual General Meetings as a separate event, having typically been held during World Championships.

This will come into effect from 2025, with agreements already in place for upcoming World Championships in Durban next year and Busan in 2024.

The ITTF Executive Committee held its latest meeting alongside the Singapore Smash ©ITTF

Sörling vowed to work towards improving the ITTF's sustainability, with the ITTF set to align with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

A new position will be established in the ITTF to focus on sustainability and implementing the UN-SDGs.

"The UN-DSGs have the power to create a better world by 2030, by ending poverty, fighting inequality, and addressing the urgency of climate change," Sörling said.

"Guided by the goals, it is now up to all of us, Governments, businesses, civil society, and the general public, to work together to build a better future for everyone.

"To me this is personal and therefore they will permeate all my work as the ITTF President."

Changes were also made to the Athletes' Commission nomination process, as part of gender equality efforts.

Nominations must now be made in pairs, consisting of one male and one female.

The elected two members will sit on the ITTF Executive Committee.