Taekwondo's Eunice Omolara Adedapo has been named as athlete of the year at the Ghana Youth Awards.

She bagged the prize after coming out on top against three others in an online vote.

Adedapo won gold at the Korean Ambassador's Cup in the under-53 kilograms division.

Her aim is to reach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after she finished fourth in the qualification tournament for Tokyo 2020.

Only the top two athletes progressed to the Games in Japan.

"I give thanks to God, my father, my guardian who introduced me to sports, my brother, my coaches Selorm and Agbozo, my team-mates and my taekwondo friends around the world," said Adedapo.

"Masters Cromwell and Domenico and to all my loved ones who have taken their time to vote, share and repost.

"And to the CEO of the Ghana Youth Awards, Mr Fareed Boateng and the team, I say God bless them for hosting such a beautiful programme."