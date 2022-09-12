Raza becomes first Zimbabwe winner of ICC Men's Player of the Month

Sikandar Raza has become the first player from Zimbabwe to win the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's Player of the Month award, after impressive centuries against Bangladesh and India in August.

Raza scored two unbeaten centuries in a best-of-three one-day international (ODI) series against Bangladesh, helping them to a 2-1 victory.

He finished not out twice with 135 and 117 runs respectively, before scoring another century in a defeat to India.

The Zimbabwean also took seven wickets during the month.

He defeated fellow nominees and all-rounders Mitchell Santner of New Zealand and England's Ben Stokes to the accolade.

"I'm incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award from the ICC," said Raza.

"It's even more humbling being the first Zimbabwean to ever win the award.

Tahlia McGrath was recognised for her contribution to Australia's gold medal at the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changing room with me over the past three to four months, namely the technical staff and the players.

"Without them this would not have been possible.

"Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers and all your wishes, they are well received and I’m forever grateful."

Australia's Tahlia McGrath claimed the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August after playing a pivotal role in her nation winning the women's T20 title at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She scored 114 runs last month and took five wickets.

Her best performance came in Australia's win against Pakistan, where McGrath scored an unbeaten 78 and took three wickets.

"I’m honoured to have been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August given there are so many great players who are at the top of their game at the moment," she said.

"I’m loving being back in the Australian team and being part of some really special moments, including making history as the first women’s team to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal."