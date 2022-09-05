The London Marathon this year will see one stretch of the route be transformed into "Rainbow Row" to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

The move is set to promote inclusivity and create a "unique party atmosphere that will give participants the ultimate lift at a point when they need it the most."

This year’s event is scheduled for October 2, with the "Rainbow Row" set to be stretched for 250 metres on Butcher Row in Limehouse, just after the 21-mile mark at the London Marathon.

"Rainbow Row is going to be an incredible new section of the TCS London Marathon course that will be full of energy and entertainment, giving our participants a great motivational lift at arguably the toughest point of the marathon," Hugh Brasher, event director of the London Marathon, said.

"But, more importantly, Rainbow Row continues our ongoing commitment to make the TCS London Marathon a truly inclusive event for all.

"We have worked in collaboration with members of the LGBTQIA+ community to design this new section of the route and we’re really looking forward to showcasing it to participants, spectators and TV viewers around the world."

Tower Bridge appreciation post 💙



𝙄𝙣 𝙛𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙎𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮𝙨' 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚...#LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/KrwjcN8OMQ — TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) August 28, 2022

G-A-Y and Heaven nightclubs owner Jeremy Joseph, who has participated in the marathon 11 times, is working alongside the organisers to help plan the event.

In his 12th marathon, Joseph is looking to raise £110,000 ($126,586/ €127,566) for 10 charities that represent the diversity of "Rainbow Row" and the event’s official charity - the British Heart Foundation.

"Rainbow Row is so important because participants are from all walks of life, including sexualities and genders," Joseph said.

"The love and support we show each other on Marathon Day is incredible and now we have a focal point where love wins before the painful last stretch to the Finish Line."

Nissan, the official supplier of the lead vehicle during the marathon, is set to bring an inclusive LGBTQIA+ Cheer Zone to the area.

Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts is schedule to play a set.