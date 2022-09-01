The men's 800 metres in tomorrow’s Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels - the last points-scoring opportunity before next week’s series finale in Zurich - promises to be one of the races of the season.

Kenya's world and Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir will take on the two men who joined him on the podium in Oregon, Algeria's Djamel Sedjati and Marco Arop of Canada.

The field that also includes Britain's world 1500m champion Jake Wightman, Spain's world indoor champion Mariano Garcia - who recently beat Wightman to the European title in Munich - and Kenya's Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal.

The 2022 world-leading mark of 1min 43.52sec - which has stood since mid-June - should come under threat.

Meanwhile Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won a fifth women's world 100m title in June, has recovered from the problem that prevented her from racing in Lausanne last week and will take on compatriot Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion over the shorter distance at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme meeting in the King Baudouin Stadium.

Fraser-Pryce is undefeated over 100m this year, but Jackson finished one place behind her at the World Championships and in the Monaco Diamond League meeting.

All six of Fraser-Pryce’s 100m finals this year have been won in sub-10.70 times, and if she continues that trend , she will break the meeting record of 10.72 she has held since 2013.



Other athletes in the field include Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who set an African record of 10.72 earlier this year, Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States, who has also run that time and will be seeking to re-state her credentials after failing to qualify for the home World Championships, and fellow American Aleia Hobbs, winner in Lausanne last week when Fraser-Pryce withdrew as a precaution at the last minute.

Sweden's Mondo Duplantis will start as the overwhelming favourite in the men’s pole vault, having been undefeated in a year where he improved his world record to 6.21 metres in winning the world title.

World and Olympic silver medallist Chris Nilsen of the United States looks likely to be his closest challenger.

In the women’s high jump, Australia's world champion Eleanor Patterson will face world indoor champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine, fresh from her triumph at the European Championships.

But expect Belgium's Nafi Thiam - the world, Olympic and European heptathlon champion - to draw the biggest cheers.

Patterson's compatriot, Olympic silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers and world bronze medallist Elena Vallortigara of Italy add further depth to the field.

Meanwhile another Australian world champion, Kelsey-Lee Barber, who retained her women's javelin title in Eugene, takes on world silver medallist Kara Winger of the United States and Japan’s world bronze medallist Haruka Kitaguchi.

Newly established European champion Elina Tzengko of Greece will be joined by fellow teenager Adriana Vilagos of Serbia, the world under-20 champion and European silver medallist, as well as world record-holder Barbora Spotakova of the Czech Republic, who won European bronze in Munich aged 41.

The two men who earned surprising victories over 3,000m in Monaco and Stockholm - Burundi’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo and South Sudan’s Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu - will line-up in the men's 5,000m against world silver medallist Jacob Krop of Kenya, world bronze medallist Oscar Chelimo of Uganda, world 10,000m bronze medallist Stanley Mburu, Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha and United States champion Grant Fisher.



Mondo Duplantis of Sweden will start as the overwhelming favourite in the men’s pole vault ©Getty Images

Lobalu, a former refugee athlete, won the 3,000m in Stockholm in 7min 29.48sec, which stood as a 2022 world-leading time until Ndikumwenayo bettered it in Monaco with 7:25.93, breaking the Diamond League record as well as the Burundian record.

Diribe Welteji just missed out on a medal over 800m at the World Championships, but the20-year-old Ethiopian has been a force over 1500m this year and has won her past four international races at the distance, most recently at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia in a personal best of 3:56.91.

She faces Britain's Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir along with the Irish runner who finished second to her at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships, Ciara Mageean.

Welteji is one of four Ethiopians in the field to have broken four minutes for 1500m this year, the others being Axumawit Embaye, Freweyni Hailu and Ayal Dagnachew.

The women's 3,000m steeplechase features Ethiopian duo Werkuha Getachew and Mekides Abebe - who took silver and bronze medallists respectively at the World Championships, breaking the nine-minute barrier in the process.

Earlier in the programme, there will be a world record attempt in the men’s one-hour run, two years after Britain's Mo Farah set the current world record of 21,330 metres on the same track.

Two-time world champion Joe Kovacs of the United States will be the one to look out for in the men's shot put ©Getty Images

Like Duplantis, men's 400m hurdler Alison Dos Santos undefeated season so far this year.

The Brazilian hurdler dominated the early season Diamond League meetings before winning the world title in a Championship record of 46.29, the third-fastest time in history.

He faces a field that includes world finalists Wilfried Happio of France and Khallifah Rosser of the United States, both of whom have broken 48sec this year.

Olympic 100m hurdles champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn has won at five Diamond League meetings this year, setting meeting records in Rome of 12.37, Silesia - 12.34 - and Lausanne, where she clocked 12.34.

The women who joined the Puerto Rican on the Olympic podium last year - Kendra Harrison of the United States and Jamaica's Megan Tapper - will also be racing in Brussels, along with Jamaica's world silver medallist Britany Anderson.

The men's shot put, which will be held in Brussels city centre on the eve of the competition, features two-time world champion Joe Kovacs of the United States and New Zealand's 2017 world champion Tom Walsh.