Easy win for Canada as the Netherlands edge Argentina in thriller at Volleyball Men's World Championship

Canada eased to a 3-0 win over China in the first fixture of the day at the 2022 Volleyball Men's World Championship in Ljubljana.

Ryan Sclater scored 16 points for the Canadians over three sets, including one serve point.

All sets were tight with Canada winning 25-23, 25-21, and 25-23 in the Pool E fixture.

However, the match of the day in the Slovenian capital was a thrilling five setter between Argentina and the Netherlands in Pool F.

It was the Dutch who triumphed 3-2 against the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists with captain Abdel-Aziz Nimir top-scoring with 32 points for the Netherlands.

Argentina took the first two sets 30-28 and 25-20 before the Dutch came back with 25-21, 27-25, and a 15-9 win to seal the victory.

Iran got the better of Egypt 3-1 in another Pool F match.

Iranian skipper Ebadipour Ghara H Milad and Sharifi Morteza scored 18 points each as the they won 25-14, 25-19, 22-25, and 26-24.

Two matches were staged in Katowice in Poland with Serbia and Ukraine winning 3-0 against Puerto Rico and Tunisia respectively in Pool A.

The Serbians won 26-24, 25-21, and 25-16 before the Ukrainians registered a 25-21, 25-19, and 25-15 victory.

Atanasijevic Aleksandar was Serbia's best player scoring 12 points, while captain Plotnytskyi Oleh led from the front with 14 points for Ukraine.

The final match of the day saw Italy beat turkey in a Pool E fixture in Ljubljana.

It was a comfortable 3-0 victory for the men in blue.

Lavia Daniele bagged 14 points as Italy won 25-18, 25-20, and 25-22.