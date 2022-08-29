Romanian superstar David Popovici is set to compete at the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Junior Swimming Championships as the headlining act when he takes to the pool In Lima.

The 17-year-old is coming into the tournament following the summer of his life, having won two gold medals at the senior World Championships and the European Championships, as well as smashing the men's 100 metre freestyle world record in Rome earlier this month.

To add to his accomplishments, he recently completed the 200m freestyle faster than anyone in the past 13 years.

Ksawery Masiuk is another rising star who announced himself on the world stage in Budapest in June, when he claimed bronze in the men's 50m backstroke.

The Pole, also 17, is the top seed for the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events and is expected to display why he is sixth in the 100m backstroke world rankings.

Japan's Mio Narita appeared at Budapest 2022 and is due to enter the women's 200m and 400m individual medley as the top seed.

She is seeded third behind Hungary's Dora Molnar and Poland's Laura Bernat for the women’s 200m backstroke.

Molnar and Bernat were among the semi-finalists at the World Championships.

Olympian Merve Tuncel of Turley is expected to race in the women's 200m, 400m, 800m and 1,500 freestyle events and is tipped to make a real push for a place on the podiums.

Ksawery Masiuk is a contender for men's 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke titles ©Getty Images

The men's 400m individual medley gold medal could be around Brazil’s Stephan Steverink's neck by the end of the competition, with the 18-year-old participating as the top seed.

His biggest threats are likely to come in the form of the Japanese pair, Riku Yamaguchi and Riki Abe.

Steverink is also due to compete in the men's 400m, 800m, and 1,500 freestyle competitions.

Alexia Sotomayor leads the 23-member delegation from the host nation and is scheduled to participate in the women's 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events as well as the women's 50m butterfly.

Lima is set to host the event for a second time with the Peruvian capital previously holding it in 2011.

It replaced Kazan after Russia was stripped of the event following the invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus have been banned from the competition.

The FINA World Junior Swimming Championships are planned to be held between August 30 and September 4.