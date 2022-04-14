Peru's capital Lima has been awarded this year's International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Junior Swimming Championships, replacing Kazan after Russia was stripped of hosting rights due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Videna Aquatic Centre, constructed for the Pan American and Parapan American Games in 2019, is set to host competition from August 30 to September 4.

Kazan had originally been due to hold the Championships last year, but it was postponed until August 23 to 28 2022 because of the delay to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was then moved in February following Russia's attack on Ukraine, which according to the United Nations has led to the death of at least 1,932 civilians, although it is feared the true figure is far higher.

More than 4.7 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24.

Russia has faced widespread condemnation over the invasion, and has been accused of committing war crimes in Bucha near Ukraine's capital Kyiv, with Ukraine and Poland arguing the killings of civilians amounts to genocide.

Russia and its ally Belarus were banned from FINA competitions last month after several countries threatened to boycott the World Championships if they were allowed to compete.

Until then, both countries' athletes had been permitted to participate at FINA events as neutrals.

Kazan was stripped of the World Junior Swimming Championships following Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

The FINA Swimming World Championships (25 metres) were also removed from Kazan, having been scheduled for December 17 to 22 this year.

A new host has yet to be announced for the Short Course World Championships, but Lima is due to stage the World Junior Swimming Championships for the second time.

The Campo de Marte in Peru's capital staged the third edition of the Championships in 2011.

As well as the Pan American and Parapan American Games, the Videna Aquatic Centre held this year's men's and women's FINA World League Water Polo Intercontinental tournaments.

It seats 3,000 spectators, and includes 50m competition and training pools.

More than 600 swimmers from at least 100 National Federations are expected to feature at the World Junior Swimming Championships, which are open for women aged 14 to 17 and men aged 15 to 18.

Hungarian capital Budapest staged the last edition in 2019.