Russian swimming head says working with LEN is harder than FINA over Ukraine

The All-Russian Swimming Federation President Vladimir Salnikov has said the nation's connections with the European Swimming League (LEN) have been interrupted after the invasion of Ukraine, finding work with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) easier.

Despite the ongoing tension between Russia and Belarus, and the rest of the sporting world, Salnikov said the relationship between the parties and FINA was relaxed.

"I did not feel any aggression," said Salnikov to Match TV.

"Many meetings were held online, and I did not feel any tension in connection with my participation.

"I can't say anything about the European Swimming League.

"Connections were interrupted there, but I think they will resume when the time comes."

Russian swimmers have been banned by FINA and LEN until the end of the year ©Getty Images

Salnikov had attended the FINA Extraordinary Congress in June, in the midst of its swimmers being banned from competing until the end of the year by FINA and LEN.

He added that FINA President Husain Al-Musallam was open to considering Russian candidates for Technical Committees after the international conflict concludes.

LEN President Antonio da Silva has focused the organisation's efforts on financially assisting the Ukrainian National Federation and banned athletes from Russia and Belarus before FINA issued their sanction.