Roglič takes overall lead of Vuelta a España with impressive sprint on stage four

Slovenian Primož Roglič took a sprint victory today on the fourth stage of the Vuelta a España, managing to put himself into the overall lead of the race as he chases a record-breaking fourth consecutive title at the race.

The Jumbo-Visma rider looked more like his best after injury at the Tour de France, having crossed the line today in Laguardia in 3 hours 31min 05sec after 152.5 kilometres from Vitoria-Gasteiz.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen of Trek-Segafredo and Spain's Enric Mas of Movistar finished second and third in the charge to the line, followed in by French riders Quentin Pacher of Groupama-FDJ and Ineos Grenadiers' Pavel Sivakov - formerly Russian before changing nationality after the invasion of Ukraine.

With 14 kilometres to go, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's Julian Alaphilippe of France attempted to string out the peloton which had recently regrouped, putting out an attack, but this was covered by Roglič, who also claimed three bonus seconds at the top of the final summit.

Everyone came back together again with 4km to go, before Pedersen made the crucial attack, which was followed and matched by the Slovenian, who powered past him into the final straight, winning clear of the Dane.

Roglič was tied with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates at the top of the general classification standings after they won the team time trial on stage one, but the Slovenian separated himself from the pack today and now has a 13-second lead.

American Sepp Kuss, who is also riding for Jumbo-Visma, sits second in front of a trio of Ineos Grenadiers riders, 26 seconds adrift.

Britons Ethan Hayter and Tao Geoghegan Hart and Sivakov are the closest challengers, with Belgian Remco Evenepoel of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl another second behind.

Tomorrow's stage is to cover 187.2km from Irun to Bilbao as the Vuelta continues through the Basque Country.