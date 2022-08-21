Bennett triumphs again as Dutch staging of the Vuelta a España concludes

Ireland's Sam Bennett claimed a second consecutive victory in the early stages of the Vuelta a España in The Netherlands.

Having triumphed in Utrecht in a sprint finish on the second stage yesterday, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider repeated the feat on the 193.5 kilometres flat route starting and finishing in Breda.

Bennett produced another strong finish to claim victory in 4hrs 5min 53sec.

Denmark's Mads Pedersen, riding for Trek-Segafredo, took second place, with Britain's Daniel McLay of Arkéa-Samsic third across the finish line.

Edoardo Affini of Italy holds the red jersey as the Vuelta moves to Spain for the fourth stage on Tuesday (August 23), after Jumbo-Visma won the team time trial on Friday (August 19).

Five of his team-mates, including Slovenia's Primož Roglič, who is seeking a fourth consecutive general classification victory on the Vuelta, also have an overall time of 8:20.07.

Seven Ineos Grenadiers riders are 13 seconds adrift, including Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz, who finished second on the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.

The Ecuadorian was involved in a crash towards the end of the third stage, but his team-mates helped him back to the main peloton to ensure he did not lose any ground.

Tomorrow is a rest day before the Vuelta resumes with a 152.5km medium mountain fourth stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia.

⏪Etapa 3️⃣ - Stage 3️⃣ | #LaVuelta22



🇪🇸 Siente la emoción del último kilómetro en una nueva victoria de @Sammmy_Be y @BORAhansgrohe gracias a @CarrefourES.



🇬🇧 Rewatch the last km as Sam Bennett makes it 2 sprint victories in a row in Breda!

#CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/kPn0vyliq4 — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 21, 2022

La Vuelta general director Javier Guillén commended The Netherlands on its hosting of the first three stages.

"We felt at home," Guillén said.

"The project of La Vuelta Holanda has come true after two years of waiting and has exceeded our expectations.

"The Netherlands is a place that breathes cycling and a part of our heart stays here.

"We came to make history and we leave with one of the most incredible stories that, from La Vuelta’s perspective, we have ever experienced,"

The Netherlands had originally been due to host the start of the 2020 race, but the COVID-19 pandemic led to this being postponed.