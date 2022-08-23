Birmingham agrees financial package for 2025 World Police and Fire Games

Birmingham has agreed to hand the World Police and Fire Games Federation a financial package of $2 million (£1.7 million/€2 million) to help stage the 2025 edition in Alabama.

The help follows on from the city after hosting The World Games earlier this year for the first time.

It will also be the first time Birmingham holds the World Police and Fire Games.

"Coming on the heels of having hosted The World Games 2022, this is yet another exciting event we look forward to welcoming to the great city of Birmingham," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said.

"We showed the world that we can host an international-level sporting competition with excellence.

Birmingham hosted The World Games for the first time earlier this year ©Dustin Massey Studios/The World Games 2022

"We are equipped to make sure our brave first responders feel at home."

Birmingham was awarded the Games in 2020.

The event, which is due to be held between June 27 and July 6 in three years, is expected to feature more than 10,000 responders competing in 1,600 medal matches across 55 disciplines.

Traditional sports including cycling, golf, and softball features on the sporting programme alongside events such as "ultimate firefighter", "toughest competitor alive", "crossfit", "stair climb", and "dragon boat".

The competitions are scheduled to take place in at least 35 venues across Birmingham.