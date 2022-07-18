The World Games 2022 has donated $54,000 (£45,000/€53,000) to support Ukrainian athletes and sports in response to the destruction wrought by the Russian invasion.

Organisers of the competition pledged to commit $1 (£0.80/€1) from each ticket and piece of merchandise sold since April 1 to aid the Ukrainian community and national sport through the Olympic Solidarity Fund.

That final total was $54,000.

The official presentation of the donation was made yesterday prior to the Closing Ceremony at Protective Stadium, with a cheque being handed to National Olympic Committee of Ukraine President Sergey Bubka.

"Solidarity all over the world for Ukraine is so huge," Bubka, an International Olympic Committee member and World Athletics vice-president, said.

"It’s amazing.

"Thank you very much for your support, for you believing in us.

"We will never forget your support.

"Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart, and this is something very special."

Sergey Bubka praised Ukrainian athletes for how they have performed at Birmingham 2022 despite the ongoing war at home ©The World Games 2022/Parker S. Freedman/Dustin Massey Studios

Russia and Belarus, its ally which has supported the invasion, were banned from Birmingham 2022 in response to the war.

Ukraine's World Games delegation won 16 gold, 12 silver and 17 bronze medals to finish third in the medals table behind Germany and the United States.

Bubka, who is an Olympic pole vault gold medallist and six-time world champion, added that the country is "proud" of the athletes' performances, despite the harrowing war at home which has changed their lives forever.

The United Nations reported on July 12 that at least 5,024 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.

It fears the correct figure is considerably higher.

At least 9.1 million refugees have also fled Ukraine.