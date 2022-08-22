Basketball star Rodman to visit Russia in bid for release of Griner

Basketball great Dennis Rodman is to travel to Russia to assist the release efforts for imprisoned two-time Olympic champion Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in prison on drug smuggling charges.

A known friend of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and unofficial United States peace ambassador to the country, Rodman will be aiming to continue his work helping imprisoned Americans be returned to their home country.

In an interview with NBC News, the Basketball Hall of Famer said he is hoping to be there soon.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," said Rodman.

"I'm trying to go this week."

Brittney Griner was sentenced to a nine-year prison sentence earlier this month ©Getty Images

Griner was arrested in February - a week before the Russian invasion of Ukraine - at Sheremetyevo Airport near Moscow for possessing hashish oil in her luggage.

On August 4, Griner was convicted, but the US claims she is "wrongfully detained" arguing its medical use and legality in her home nation.

Rodman is regarded as one of the most controversial basketball players of all time, regarded as a "bad boy" during his playing days in the National Basketball Association (NBA), notably becoming a five-time champion, including in three consecutive years with greats such as Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen at the Chicago Bulls.

His visits to North Korea coincided with the releases of Kenneth Bae and Otto Warmbier, but Rodman and American authorities denied he played a part in the release of the latter, who died days afterwards while still in a coma.