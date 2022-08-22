The 2022 International Cycling Union (UCI) Junior Track Cycling World Championships is set to begin in the so-called Start-Up Cycling Nation in the Middle East tomorrow.

Competition is set to take place at the Sylvan Adams Velodrome in Tel Aviv, Israel, running until Saturday (August 27), which has capacity for 450 spectators.

Russia topped the medals table at last year’s edition in Cairo, Egypt, winning 14 gold medals and finishing with 20 in total.

Russian and Belarusian national teams are banned from competing at all UCI events until further notice due to the countries invasion of Ukraine, although individual cyclists are still able to compete as neutrals.

Finals are set to take place on the opening day in the women’s 7.5km scratch race and women’s and men’s team sprints.

The velodrome is named after Honorary President of the Organising Committee Sylvan Adams, an Israeli-Canadian billionaire businessman and cycling enthusiast, who said: "It is a great honour to host track cycling’s most exciting young athletes in Israel.

"Working hand in hand with our partners at the Israel Cycling Federation, the City of Tel Aviv, the Israel Ministry for Culture and Sports, the Tel Aviv National Sports Centre and Comtecgroup, we know that you will have a warm and welcoming experience that you’ll never forget.

"Sport is the ultimate bridge-builder, and our velodrome is a place where cyclists from around the region, and indeed further afield, are welcome to come and train and hone their skills.

"I therefore call on all the participants to make the most of every second you are here.

"Get to know one another, meet our friendly people, taste our diverse cuisine, enjoy the sunshine, and most importantly, build those bridges for an inspiring and more hopeful future."