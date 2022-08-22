The Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP) and the Esports Italia Promoting Committee has signed an agreement to increase the participation in the sport.

According Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, the deal is set to see greater support provided from the Committee to the relevant esports disciplines.

It is hoped that more activities will be organised to develop aspects like referees as well as promoting a responsible culture.

An aim is to create such opportunities through schools and educational institutions.

CIP President Luca Pancalli believes that the sport is a "rapidly growing reality in Italy and in the world".

"This protocol allows us, therefore, to orient from the beginning the path of an activity that must always place the person at the centre of its strategies, with a correct management that can allow esports to support the paths of inclusion and social integration," he added.

"It is an investment in the future of the Italian Paralympic movement which has always had a very close relationship with technologies and its achievements."

The Esports Italia Promoting Committee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding and a connection with the Italian Olympic Committee to develop the sport in January.

The Italian Government confirmed plans to recognise and regulate esports in April.