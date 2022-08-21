Angolan Olympic Committee (COA) President Gustavo da Conceição has led a key strategy meeting with all its members at the organisation's headquarters.

The Association of Olympic Athletes of Angola, the Angolan Olympic Academy and the Angolan Women’s Association and Sport were invited to participate in discussions involving the future of Angolan sport.

The COA Board of Directors were also in attendance.

Handball was one of four sports that Angola competed in at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

Angola is yet to make a substantial impact on the Olympic international stage.

Angola, who made its Olympic debut at Moscow 1980, has never won a medal at an Olympics.

The nation competed in athletics, handball, judo, sailing and swimming at Tokyo 2020.

Twenty athletes represented Angola in total.