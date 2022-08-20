Back-to-back Olympic 400 metres champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo handed the Bahamas a first gold medal of the home North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships in Freeport.

The 28-year-old, who also claimed the world title in Eugene last month, posted a time of 49.40sec to beat Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sada Williams.

The Barbadian crossed the line in 49.86 to finish with a silver medal, with Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson collecting bronze on 50.36.

Jamaica's 100m pedigree was on full show in both events thanks to Tokyo 2020 medallist Shericka Jackson and Ackeem Blake coming out on top.

Jackson - a runner-up over this distance at the World Championships last month - sealed the women's title in 10.83, but drama followed when the United States' Celera Barnes and Natasha Morrison from Jamaica crossed in a photo finish.

Barnes was proven to have finished in 11.10, which was just 0.01sec quicker than Morrison.

In the men's event, Blake celebrated winning gold in 9.98.

Americans Kyree King and Brandon Carnes completed the top three in that order, with King clocking 10.08.

World indoor champion Ajee Wilson of the US returned to the women's 800m promised land, recording 1min 58.47sec to defeat compatriot Allie Wilson, who crossed in 1:58.48, and Jamaica's Adelle Tracey.

Tracey sealed bronze via a time of 1:59:54.

Shericka Jackson sealed the women's 100m gold medal for Jamaica ©Getty Images

Christopher Taylor gave Jamaica further success in the men's 400m, triumphing in 44.63sec.

Once again there was drama in the fight for silver as Nathon Allen, representing Jamaica, clocked 45.05sec to beat the US' Bryce Deadmon by just 0.02sec.

Tokyo 2020 champion Kaylin Whitney led a US team also containing Quincy Hall, Jaide Stepter Baynes and Ismail Turner to the mixed 4x400m relay title.

They recorded 3:12.05 to secure the bragging rights over Jamaican quadruplet Demish Gaye, Junelle Broomfield, Karayme Bartley and Adrenette Knight, who ran 3:14.08.

Cuba's Pintado Rodriguez, Gómez Calderón, Rodriguez Fernandez and Lisneidy Veitía Córdova came third in 3:20.35.

Alaysha Johnson of the US, who clocked 12.62sec, came away with gold in the women's 100m hurdles, beating Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper of Jamaica and Devynne Charlton of the host nation.

Tapper was short of the winner by 0.06sec while Charlton trailed by 0.09.

American success continued through Quanesha Burks, who leaped 6.75 metres to win the women's long jump at the expense of Canada's Christabel Nettey and Jamaica's Chanice Porter.

There was only a margin of three centimetres between Nettey and Porter, with the former jumping 6.43m to seal silver.

Kaylin Whitney helped the American mixed 4x400m relay team to victory ©Getty Images

Rudy Winkler added another gold to the US' tally after he launched his hammer throw 78.29m in the men’s event.

Compatriot Daniel Haugh threw a distance of 76.38m and Canada's Rowan Hamilton accumulated 74.36m to acquire silver and bronze.

In the men's high jump, Cuba's Hernandez Zayas and Canada's Django Lovett shared the gold medal after they both cleared 2.25m at the first time of asking.

Bahamian Donald Thomas walked away with bronze for clearing 2.25m on his third try.

Mirna Ortiz won Guatemala a gold medal in the women's 20 kilometers walk, clocking 1 hour 40min 4.78sec.

American duo Robyn Stevens and Maria Michta-Coffey trailed behind, finishing in 1:40:47.16 and 1:42:14.32, respectively.

Guatemala's José Ortiz wo the men's race in 1:26:21, with Canadian Evan Dunfee second and Guatemala's London 2012 silver medallist Érick Barrondo third.

Further American gold medals came via Alina McDonald in the women's pole vault, Stephanie Bruce in the women's 10,000m, Jonah Koech in the men's 800m, Woody Kincaid in the men's 5,000m and Freddie Crittenden in the men's 110m hurdles.

Curtis Johnson also won the men's javelin.

The NACAC Championships are due to continue tomorrow.