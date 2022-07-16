Italy is set to stage the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) European Championships for a second time, with Lignano Sabbiadoro near Venice being selected to host the event later this year.

The competition is due to be held between September 26 and October 1, with fighting scheduled to get underway on September 27.

The Italian Mixed Martial Arts Federation (FIGMMA) previously hosted the continental event, as well as the inaugural Youth World Championships, in Rome in 2019.

The FIGMMA is expected to stage the tournament alongside the Italian Federation of Combat Sports, which is part of the Italian National Olympic Committee.

"I am proud and very happy to be able to host the IMMAF European Senior and Junior MMA Championships for the second time," FIGMMA President Saverio Longo said.

"The Italian Federation will do its utmost to offer all European teams an efficient service and excellent hospitality in the happy oasis of Bella Italia in Lignano, a beautiful venue surrounded by nature and on the seaside."

The are 43 IMMAF members in Europe ©IMMAF

Two separate tournaments, one focused on senior competitors and one dedicated to junior participants, are planned, with each featuring 16 weight divisions - from atomweight to lightweight for women and strawweight to super heavyweight for men.

Registration for National Federations opens on July 25.

"FIGMMA provided excellent hospitality, experience and service at the Europeans and youth worlds in 2019 and we are confident in the same level of professionalism in delivery for this year's event," IMMAF President Kerrith Brown added.

"We look forward to the first European Championships since the lifting of pandemic travel restrictions in which emerging rising stars will get to meet for the first time, set a new order in the rankings and put new faces on the map ahead of the 2022 World Championships."