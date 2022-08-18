Stanford University swimmer Gormley given one-year ban for three whereabouts failures

Stanford University swimmer Isabel Gormley has been given a one-year ban for committing three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has announced.

At the time of the failures, American swimmer Gormley was a member of the USADA registered testing pool, a group of elite athletes subject to whereabouts requirements, in order to be located for out-of-competition testing.

Gormley’s whereabouts failings came on September 11 2021 after a filing failure, and October 24 and December 12 2021 after missed tests.

The accumulation of three whereabouts failures within 12 months constitutes an anti-doping rule violation.

Gormley competed in the United States Olympic swimming trials last year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

After USADA ruled Gormley’s degree of fault was low, she was hit with a one-year ban, which came into effect from March 22 2022, the date her provisional suspension was imposed.

Gormley has been disqualified from all competitive results achieved on and since December 12 last year, the date of the third whereabouts failure.

The sanction includes the forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes won since the third failure.

Gormley, who is from New York, won a silver medal at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships in the women’s 400 metres individual medley.

She also competed in the United States Olympic trials last year, held in June, before the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.