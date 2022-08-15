After a two-year hiatus, the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) Under-17 and Under-23 World Fencing Championships are set to return this year.

The combined competition is due to run from October 19 to 21 at the Brazilian Paralympic Training Centre in São Paulo.

It is the first time that the event has been scheduled in the Americas since its inception in 2014.

"We have once again been able to enjoy regular wheelchair fencing in 2022, and it has been fantastic to see athletes return to the piste to do what they do best," said IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Executive Committee President Pál Szekeres.

"We are delighted to also be able to add the Under-17 and Under-23 World Championships to the calendar, joining a total of five World Cups and regional championships taking place this year, and bringing youth competition to the Americas.

"Giving younger athletes the chance to compete against their peers is so important for their growth and the development of wheelchair fencing in general.

"This pathway has helped produce many Paralympic and senior world medallists over the years and I am excited to see more start their journey in São Paulo.

"Alongside the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Academy launched last year to train new coaches, classifiers, athletes and referees and the satellite World Cups, we have a strong focus on supporting the next generation of fencers across the world."

The competition in Brazil is due to feature 40 athletes in men's and women's épée, foil and sabre tournaments.

It is set to be the seventh edition of the competition since the first in Warsaw eight years ago.

It has not been hosted since the 2019 event in the United Arab Emirates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

São Paulo is also due to host the IWAS Wheelchair Fencing Americas Championships from October 20 to 23.