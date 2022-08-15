The initial qualification dates for teqball at the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games have been confirmed, with the first two events now having a schedule from September to November this year.

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) approved the hosting of the European Teqball Tour leg in Budapest from September 29 to October 2 at the Riz Levente Sportcsarnok.

Following that, the European Teqball Tour event in Nuremberg is scheduled from November 24 to 27 at the Kia Metropol Aréna Nürnberg, the first major international teqball competition in Germany.

The men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles and the mixed doubles are all to be part of the qualifiers.

Kraków is to hold the 2023 European Games ©Getty Images

Teqball is set to make its medal sport debut at the European Games, which are to be held in Kraków and the regions of Małopolska and Śląsk in Poland from June 21 to July 2 2023.

FITEQ's qualification system allows athletes to accrue world ranking points towards qualification at the Games prior to March 31 2023.

The top 15 countries with the most ranking points will be allocated four quota spots for two women and two men, while universality and host country places will be added too.