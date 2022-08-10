Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu has claimed his country is "ready" to stage the Olympics as he awaits an approach by the International Olympic Committee over the possibility of hosting the Games in 2036.

Kasapoğlu insists Turkey has "prepared everything" to host the Games here but believes the ball is in the IOC’s court to "follow up" the country’s offer.

Turkey is aiming to stage the Olympics for the first time but has failed to win over the IOC when bidding for five of the past six editions of the Games.

Istanbul entered the race for the 2020 Olympics only to finish runner-up to Tokyo and also proved unsuccessful for each of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions.

Despite those setbacks, Turkey is refusing to give up on its dream, with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu announcing last year that it was launching a bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

When asked whether the Turkish Government was behind an Istanbul 2036 bid, Kasapoğlu said "we can consider it" but insisted it was down to the IOC to decide the staging of the Games.

"Turkey is ready for any kind of organisation including the Olympics," said Kasapoğlu.

"But we know how it works.

"We do our job and we let them decide so we don’t demand much anymore, they should demand us.

"There are many different approaches.

"We are ready for everything.

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu spoke to journalists, including insidethegames senior reporter Geoff Berkeley, over breakfast in Konya ©Ezher Memeti

"But we will not follow up.

"They should follow up on it because we did our job, we prepared everything.

"If we need to develop more, we can do that as well."

Kasapoğlu also underlined the number of top sporting facilities available in Turkey as Konya stages the fifth Islamic Solidary Games where more than 4,000 athletes are competing in 19 sports.

"If you go to Antalya you will see how strong infrastructure we have got and you will see golf.

"You will see winter sports on the east side [on Turkey] and you will water sports so [we have got] everything.

"In Konya, there is a velodrome and in Istanbul there are many opportunities.

"As I said we do our job.

"We know how the system works but if they come with any offers we are ready."

Should a bid from Turkey be successful, it would be the first majority-Muslim country to stage the Olympics.

The British Olympic Association is considering bidding for either the 2036 or 2040 edition of the Olympics, with the country’s Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston raising the prospect of a "multi-city" bid.

The Indonesian Olympic Committee has also expressed its interest in hosting the Games in 14 years' time.

Brisbane was confirmed as the 2032 Games host at the IOC Session in Tokyo on July 21 last year.

The Australian city was the sole candidate presented to the Session, having already been approved by the IOC Executive Board.

It is the first time that Olympic hosting rights have been awarded under the new system, whereby a traditional bid race has been replaced by the IOC Future Host Commission identifying and proposing hosts to the Executive Board.