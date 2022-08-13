Italy have topped the overall standings at the World Junior Ultimate Championships with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze in Wrocław.

The Italians snatched victory away from France in the under-17 open final with a 9-8 win.

France surged into an early 4-0 lead but the eventual champions slowly edged their way back into the tie before taking the lead late on.

Switzerland claimed bronze after beating Germany 15-4.

Italy then triumphed again in the women's under-17 tournament following a 15-8 result, also against France, after Germany beat Britain for the bronze medal.

Hungary prevented a clean sweep for Italy in the under-17 competitions as they pulled off an 8-2 win in the men's division.

Belgium dominated Poland 7-1 in the first half of the bronze-medal match and held on for a 13-9 triumph to make up the top three.

The United States were the dominant force in the under-20 divisions.

They beat France 15-11 in the open decider while Italy's 15-12 dismissal of Canada was enough to clinch bronze.

Edoardo Fabbri was the focal point of the Italian attack as he recorded 13 assists and four goals in total, as Declan Miller ended as the US' top point-scorer with four assists and five goals.

France suffered to the US again in the women's under-20 final, this time by a 14-12 score line.

Canada and Italy met in the third-place play-off once again but it was Canada who prevailed 15-13.

A 15-10 win for Hungary secured the under-20 mixed gold medal over Switzerland after Sweden beat Colombia 12-10 for bronze.