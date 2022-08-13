Konya's new Olympic Velodrome tipped to become training venue for Paris 2024

Konya 2021 deputy general coordinator Veli Ozan Çakır has tipped the city’s new Olympic Velodrome here to be a training venue for overseas cyclists gearing up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Çakır believes the 2,275-capacity arena is in a "good location" to host riders from the far East, Americas and Oceania region in the build-up to the Games.

The velodrome was opened last month in time for the Islamic Solidarity Games where aerobic, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and track cycling competitions are taking place.

Çakır considers the multi-use venue as a legacy of the staging of the Games and hopes it will be used in preparation for Paris 2024.

"The width of the velodrome is eight metres and that’s the same measurement as the velodrome for Paris [2024]," Çakır told insidethegames.

"I am not an expert on track cycling but if that matters I am sure Konya will host many training camps for Paris 2024 from the far East Asia, Australia and Americas continent as you can fly here in three or four hours.

"It is not far from the city centre, but you can also do the conditional training on the roads as it is very safe and the climate is good and the altitude is very good for preparation camps.

"It’s our mission to use these facilities and especially the velodrome to use very effectively.

"The maintenance is a major issue so we shall be very careful and take care of the facilities."

Konya 2021 deputy general coordinator Veli Ozan Çakır believes riders from the far East, America and Oceania should use the Olympic Velodrome to prepare for Paris 2024 ©ITG

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu believes the creation of the Olympic Velodrome can be the "new starting point" for cycling success in the country.

Turkey has never won an Olympic cycling medal, but Kasapoğlu reckons his country has got "very good potential" to shine on the biggest stage in the future.

The Olympic Velodrome has been identified by Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay as a possible venue for the 2036 Olympics which Istanbul are bidding to stage.

Altay is also determined to attract cycling events to Konya which is considered the country's "capital of cycling" with 600,000 people reportedly riding bikes in the city.

The Turkish Government is also planning to create 3,000 kilometres of bike lanes by next year.

"Our most important field for us now is cycling because we want Konya to be a bike city and we would like our people to involve cycling in their daily lives more," said Altay.

"That’s why we are targeting cycling [events].

"We are constantly building bike roads to encourage people to use bikes more.

"We have talked about this with our Ministry, and we would like to grow and raise more biking sports people."