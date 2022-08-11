Italian rider Gazzoli suspended for a year after testing positive for decongestant

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has suspended Italy’s Michele Gazzoli for one year after testing positive for a banned stimulant during the Volta ao Algarve on February 17 2022.

The Astana Qazaqstan rider was sanctioned for “non-intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV)”, according to UCI.

The decongestant, tuaminoheptane, is a prohibited substance listed under class S6 by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and adopted by the UCI.

Gazzoli’s ban started on August 1 and is effective until August 9 next year.

The 23-year-old’s results at the 2022 Volta ao Algarve has been disqualified since.

A lighter sentence was issued as it was deemed that the use of the tuaminoheptane was unintentional.

Adhering to their zero-tolerance policy, Astana Qazaqstan has terminated Gazzoli’s contract.

Gazoli claimed that the substance entered his body after he used a medicine called Rhinofluimucil to treat rhinitis.

"As part of this case, Astana Qazaqstan Team received from Michele Gazzoli a full explanation on how the above-named substance entered his body," a statement from Astana Qazaqstan read.

"These explanations have also been presented and thoroughly reviewed by the UCI."

Astana Qazaqstan also said that Rhinofluimucil was "purchased at a pharmacy independently without any implication of the medical staff of Astana Qazaqstan Team."

"Astana Qazaqstan Team categorically emphasizes that the team has nothing to do with this unfortunate violation of anti-doping rule by the rider Michele Gazzoli."