Chengdu’s vice-mayor Xian Rongsheng has celebrated the countdown to The World Games 2025, with less than three years to go the until the competitions begin in the Chinese city.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 7, 2025 with the 12th edition of the event stretching until August 17.

Rongsheng performed a speech to look forward to the competition, claiming that the city is of "positiveness and inclusiveness" and has the "fourth greatest global aerial connectivity" thanks to Tianfu International Airport and Shuangliu International Airport and 131 international air routes.

"Twenty-one foreign countries have been approved to set up consulates in Chengdu and it has paired with 104 international sister cities and friendship cities," he continued.

"The international block trains have connected Chengdu to 68 Eurasian cities."

"Chengdu will work closely with the International World Games Association (IWGA) and try its best to present the world with a safe, wonderful and unique sports event."

Hosting sporting events have brought China's alleged human rights abuses, such as accusations of genocide against the Uyghurs population in Xinjiang, under greater scrutiny.

China faced global scrutiny for its alleged human rights abuses during Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Numerous Western countries staged a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games, though Asian nations did not join this movement in large numbers.

Japan, who did not announce support for the action, notably did not send Government officials to Beijing 2022.

The competition was held in a "closed-loop management system", which forced all participants to be separated from the Chinese public.

China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainty surrounding the possibility of it hosting future sporting events.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games have been delayed for a year while the Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games have been postponed twice and now moved to 2023.

The Asian Beach Games in Sanya are also planned for 2023.

China has been forced to cancel or postpone sporting events due to its COVID-19 policy ©Getty Images

The Shantou 2021 Asian Youth Games were cancelled and China withdrew as hosts for next year’s Asian Cup in men’s football.

Providing that The World Games 2025 are held as planned, it is anticipated to be the first Games to be staged under the guidelines set by the IWGA's strategy paper, "Growth Beyond Excellence".

The maximum number of participants, which includes athletes and technical officials, are due to increase from 4,200 to 5,000 at The World Games 2025 and beyond.

An estimated 4,000 participants are expected to be proposed by the 39 IWGA Member Federations based on the events on the programme.

The other participants are anticipated to come from disciplines in agreement with the host cities, disciplines selected in consultation with the International Olympic Committee and Para disciplines chosen following discussions with the International Paralympic Committee.

The process to select the sporting programme for the competition is scheduled to start soon with qualifications planned to begin in 2023.