Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu believes Konya will put on an "unforgettable sports festival" when it stages the postponed Islamic Solidarity Games.

Kasapoğlu spoke during the Opening Ceremony of the Games that are being held here one year later than planned.

Konya was initially scheduled to play host last year only for the Games to be delayed by 12 months to avoid clashing with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that had been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kasapoğlu hailed Konya 2021 organisers for working "extremely well and enthusiastically" in the face of the pandemic to put on the Games and said he expected the multi-sport event to be a success.

"Today, we are very honored to host games where sports, brotherhood and solidarity are represented," said Kasapoğlu.

"Together, we will organize an excellent organization worthy of our city and the Islamic world.

"The unifying power of sports emerges in a very different way in such organisations.

"It leads to the development of bonds and brotherhood between our countries.

"We would like to announce once again from Konya, the land of love and the representative of tolerance.

Handball is among a number of sports that are already underway in Konya ©Konya 2021

"Islam, the religion of life, means peace and well-being."

Kasapoğlu claimed Turkey had become a "sports country" having witnessed big changes over the past two decades.

About 4,200 athletes from 56 nations are scheduled to compete at Konya 2021 that are due to run until August 18.

"We worked extraordinarily well and enthusiastically during the preparation of these Games," added Kasapoğlu.

"We brought to our country works that will be used both during and after the Games, which will serve our country and the world.

"As a result of all these efforts, Konya 2021 will be an unforgettable sports festival.

"The message of this event to humanity is unity, brotherhood, compassion and solidarity."