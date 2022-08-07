Sydney McLaughlin is a late addition to tomorrow’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Szekesfehervar - her first appearance on the circuit since pulverising her own world 400 metres hurdles record at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The 22-year-old from New Jersey, who ran 50.68 seconds in Oregon, will be a star attraction at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meeting with just over a year to go until the World Athletics Championships are scheduled to take place in Hungary for the first time.

Among her opponents is Jamaica’s newly established Commonwealth Games champion Janieve Russell.

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden’s Olympic and world pole vault champion is another stellar name taking part as he seeks to continue his high-level progress since raising his own world record to 6.21 metres in Eugene.

The next Championships on the 22-year-old’s horizon will be Munich 2022 later this month, where he will defend the title he won in Berlin four years ago.

After setting a 2022 world-leading time of 10.66 at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Silesia yesterday, 10-times world gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will race again over 100 metres against a field including Switzerland’s world indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji and United States pairing of Twanisha Terry and Tamari Davis - the second-fastest under-20 athlete in history.

Fraser’s compatriot Shericka Jackson, the world 200m champion, is set to race against a field including the Olympic bronze medallist, Gabrielle Thomas of the United States.

Meanwhile Brazil’s 400m hurdles world champion Alison dos Santos will test himself over the 400m flat against a field that also includes Michael Cherry of the United States.

Respective world silver and bronze 100m medallists Trayvon Bromell and Marvin Bracy-Williams of the United States are in a race also including the Doha 2019 world champion Christian Coleman and three-time meeting winner Akani Simbine of South Africa, who took Commonwealth silver in Birmingham last week.

The men’s 200m will involve two major United States talents in world bronze medallist 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton, whose 19.49 clocking earlier this year moved him to fifth on the all-time list, and world and Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek.

Two-time world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway of the United States, who made his initial breakthrough in athletics at this meeting, will take on a field including the new Commonwealth champion, Rasheed Broadbell of Jamaica.

In the 100m hurdles, Puerto Rico’s Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn will face strong United States opposition in former world record-holder Kendra Harrison and the 2019 world champion Nia Ali, who will be seeking to put her season back on track after the fall she suffered while leading her heat in Eugene.

Poland’s five-times world champion Pawel Fajdek will once again face off in the men’s hammer throw with his compatriot Wojciech Nowicki, the Tokyo 2020 champion.