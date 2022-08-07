Amusan wins two golds as India earns first athletics title on final day at Birmingham 2022

Tobi Amusan ended the morning session on the final day of athletics here with two gold medals after setting a Commonwealth Games record of 12.30 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles and then helping Nigeria win the women’s 4x100m title.

It was a memorable session too for India, who earned a first gold in the athletics through triple jumper Eldhose Paul and added silver in the same event through Abdulla Narongolintevid, with bronzes being supplied by Sandeep Kumar in the men’s 10,000m race walk and Annu Rani in the women’s javelin.

A packed home stadium was able to applaud gold as the men won the 4x100m title after Matthew Hudson-Smith, running on his home track, earned silver in the men’s 400m and Victoria Ohuruogu took silver in the women’s 400m.

Amusan, who set a world record of 12.12 en route to winning world gold in Eugene last month, was a green projectile in lane five of her 100m hurdles final here, her technique fluid, as she moved away from a world class field for victory in the opening track event.

Silver went to Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas in 12.58, with England's Cindy Sember taking bronze in 12.59 ahead of Jamaica's Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Megan Tapper.

Asked to describe her performance trackside, Amusan responded: "Execute - and get the race done.

India's Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Narangolintevida, gold and silver medallists respectively, in today's men's triple jump final at the Alexander Stadium ©Getty Images

"And that is it.

"I did pretty good!"

She did pretty good in the concluding relay, too, as her opening leg set the Nigerian team up to win in an African record of 42.10.

Britain, anchored by individual 100m bronze medallist Daryll Neita, took silver in 42.41, while Jamaica’s individual 100 and 200m champion in Birmingham, the multiple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, made up huge ground in the final leg to earn Jamaica bronze in 43.08.

Local hero Hudson-Smith, born in Wolverhampton and a member of the home club here, Birchfield Harriers, since 2006, gave everything in the men’s 400m final.

But he could do nothing about the exuberant late charge of the man one lane outside him, Zambia’s 19-year-old Muzala Samukonga, who goes from fifth to first to win gold in a personal best of 44.66.

Having arrived at the finishing straight in the lead, to rising excitement, the British record holder began to tie up in the final 30 metres, but pushed on to claim a silver to add to the world bronze he won last month, clocking 44.81, with Jonathan Jones of Barbados taking bronze in 44.89.

Sada Williams of Barbados, the world bronze medallist, won the women's 400m final in a Games record of 49.90.

Ohuruogu, growing in strength as the race goes on, just as her elder sister Christine - who won Olympic, World and Commonwealth titles - used to do, earned silver in a personal best of 50.72.

Ojie Edoburun brings the baton home for home gold in the men's 4x100m relay ©Getty Images

Home runners filled three of the four top places, as Jodie Williams, who went out hard in the outside lane before fading into the final straight, renewed her challenge to earn bronze in 51.26, ahead of Ama Pipi, who clocked 51.36.

Paul prevailed over his Indian compatriot in the men’s triple jump by one centimetre after his early lead of 17.03m was challenged by a 17.02m effort from Narangolintevid.

Bronze went to Bermuda's Jah-Nhai Perinchief with 16.92m, three centimetres clear of the third Indian jumper Praveen Chithravel.

Three slick changeovers enabled England to set the stadium roaring during the men’s 4x100m, with Ojie Edoburun bringing home the baton in the final to win gold in 38.35.

Trinidad and Tobago took silver in 38.70, ahead of Nigeria, bronze medallists in 38.81.

Australia's double world women’s javelin champion Kelsey-Lee Barber snatched gold from the grasp of her compatriot Mackenzie Little with a final-round throw of 64.43 metres to take the title by a margin of 16 centimetres.

It looked as if Little would be on for gold, having taken the lead in the opening round with a personal best of 64.03m, improving to 64.27m in the fifth round.

Barber, who has had COVID since winning gold in Eugene last month, was in silver-medal position on 63.52m with one more round of throws remaining.

She then showed what champions are made of.

Meanwhile Rani added to India's increasingly healthy medals total in the athletics programme by taking bronze in 60.00m.

India currently have one gold, four silvers and two bronzes.

Canada’s Tokyo 2020 50km race walk gold medallist Evan Dunfee tracked Australia’s Declan Tingay throughout the final stages of the men’s 10,000m race walk before making his move on the back straight in the final lap, moving 40 metres clear by the finish to earn gold in a Games record 38min 36.37sec.

For a specialist in the now defunct 50km race walk, it was a hell of a sprint.

Tingay took silver in 38:42.33, with bronze going to India’s Sandeep Kumar in 38:49.21, with both times being personal bests.