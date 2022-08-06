Ng clinches ball and ribbon double on final day of rhythmic gymnastics at Birmingham 2022

Malaysia's Joe Ee Ng won two individual apparatus gold medals on the final day of rhythmic gymnastics competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here.

Having missed out on a medal by finishing fourth in the team all-around and fifth in the individual all-around events, Ng delivered sterling displays with the ball and ribbon to claim her country's first gymnastics gold of Birmingham 2022.

Performing to Rock It by Ofenbach with the ball, Ng scored 29.700 points to claim victory by 0.650 ahead of Canada's Suzanna Shahbazian.

Cyprus' Anna Sokolova, the only athlete to reach all four apparatus finals, took bronze with 28.800.

The top performer in qualification, Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva of Australia, had to settle for fifth place, although she was only 0.200 off the podium in a competitive final.

Ng followed up her ball gold with another in the ribbon final, the last event of the day.

Accompanied by Soul Makossa (Money) by Yolanda Be Cool & Dcup, the Malaysian was last to perform, and marked the opportunity with a 27.800 performance to take first place.

Louise Christie achieved Scotland's best gymnastics result of the Games as 27.550 earned her silver, while Carmel Kallemaa of Canada completed the top three with 27.500.

Sokolova was the best performer in qualifying, but ranked last in the final with just 24.600.

However, the Cypriot did win another apparatus medal to add to her individual all-around silver yesterday, finishing second in the hoop with a score of 28.300.

Gemma Natascha Frizzelle clinched the gold for Wales with 28.700 to Nessun Dorma by Unknown, while Kallemaa collected one of three medals for the day by scoring 28.200 to place third.

Qualification top scorer Marfa Ekimova, the newly crowned individual all-around Commonwealth champion, missed out on the medals as 27.750 was only enough for fourth place.

Kallemaa's other medal came in the clubs event, as she scored 29.100 to secure silver.

The Canadian notched 28.700 in qualifying, meaning she was the only top scorer with the apparatus from Thursday (August 4) who went on to medal.

All-around individual bronze medallist Kiroi-Bogatyreva won gold with a 29.400 routine to a Single Ladies/Girls compilation by Beyoncé.

Malaysia's Izzah Binti Amzan climbed from seventh in qualifying to take bronze with 28.600.