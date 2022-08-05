Adam Provost, who has over 20 years of experience in leadership, strategic, and commercial roles within sports organisations, has been named the chief executive of USA Nordic Sport (USANS).

Provost is scheduled to start his new role on August 8.

"I am excited to be part of an organization with such a proud and distinguished history," said Provost.

"I look forward to working with this amazing community of clubs and coaches in both Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined as we train and develop our current and next generation of athletes.

"I am also inspired to work with our larger community of stakeholders as we look for new opportunities to grow the notoriety of our events and participants."

Recently, he was the managing director of International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and held served as vice-president of strategy, revenue and partnerships at USA Football.

In his role with USA Football, Provost was instrumental in helping standardise coaches’ education, improve grassroots football and assisted in introducing new game-types.

He also played a major role as IFAF was recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

Provost also had stints with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, the University of Kansas and the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

USANS Boar chairman Tom Bickner is "excited" Provost’s arrival and believes that his track record and experience in set to benefit ski jumping and Nordic combined disciplines in the nation.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Adam’s caliber to lead USA Nordic as we enter our next chapter," USANS Board member Matt Petri said.

"Adam is an established leader that clearly set himself apart during our search process.

"We believe that his background and capabilities align with our strategic vision, and we are confident that his collaborative mindset and team building skills make him the ideal choice as our new CEO."