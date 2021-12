USA Nordic hopeful upgrades in Lake Placid will boost athletes and enhance World Cup hosting hopes

USA Nordic has welcomed upgrades at the Olympic Jumping Complex in Lake Placid, which will enable athletes to train at the location all year.

The Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has overseen upgrades to several winter sport events in Lake Placid, following funding set aside in New York State’s budget.

The ORDA has modernised the Olympic Jumping Complex.

This has included installing frost rails on the in-runs, re-contouring both outruns and adding summer surfaces for year-round training capabilities.

Upgrades have also been made to the snowmaking system and installing a new ADA-compliant gondola.

ORDA also completed upgrades at Mount Van Hoevenberg including 5,000 metres of new world-class trails, an energy-efficient snowmaking system and a 30-point biathlon range.

USA Nordic chief executive Billy Demong told the North Country Public Radio that the upgrades will provide a boost to ski jumpers, who will now be able to train throughout the year.





"The in-runs were always the trouble with the temperatures in the winter going up and down," said Demong, who won the men's individual large hill-10 kilometres Nordic combined event at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

"One 50-degree night of rain, you could lose the entire track.

"You have to re-snow the whole in-run.

"Now you just cover it with a tarp, kick the refrigeration on and it’s not going anywhere.

"In the summer, water can run down the track to facilitate summer jumping and then as soon as the temperatures dip below 60 degrees Fahrenheit you can kick on a refrigeration system and with just five-gallon buckets of slush.

"You can create a bullet-ice track, which allows the athletes to really push the envelope of what’s possible in ski jumping."

Demong told North Country Public Radio that he was hopeful the modernised facilities would help to bring ski jumping and Nordic combined World Cup competitions back to the US.

The upgraded Lake Placid venues are set to host United States' Olympic trials later this month.

The ski jumping and Nordic combined trials will take place at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg on December 24 and 25.

The modernisation of Lake Placid venues comes in the build-up to the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

Lake Placid is also due to host next year’s US Biathlon Championships and the 2025 Bobsleigh and Skelton World Championships.

Lake Placid was home to competition during the 1932 and 1980 Olympic Winter Games.