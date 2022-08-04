Dates have been announced for next year’s African Games, with the multi-sport event due to start exactly a year from today.

August 4 to 19 has been assigned as the window for the African Games in Accra.

Ghana has never staged the event before.

The Games Village is being constructed in Legon, where athletics and rugby facilities are also due to be used.

A new sports complex in the Borteyman area is due to play a central role in staging events, with a swimming centre being built as well as tennis courts and a venue for hosting indoor sports.

Organisers had already approved a 23-sport programme for the African Games next year, with teqball the sole demonstration sport.

Arm wrestling, rugby union and cricket are due to make African Games debuts at Accra 2023.

Five members of the Accra 2023 Organising Committee are at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for a knowledge-exchange programme ©Accra 2023

Organising Committee executive chairman Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has called for "the buy-in of everybody" in Ghana one year out from the African Games.

"The whole nation must understand that this is the first time that we are hosting the Games," Ofosu-Asare said.

"And, there are certain things that we cannot compromise on especially in terms of quality and standards.

"Team Ghana, for instance, we cannot host the Games and not win medals.

"We cannot host the Games and be apathetic towards the training and conditioning of our teams.

"We cannot host the Games without having officials, especially Ghanaian officials.

"Everything now boils down to restrategising."