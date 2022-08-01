Amusan and Wightman among five world athletics champions set to go at Birmingham 2022

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan is set to defend the title she won on the Gold Coast four years ago, when she takes part in the Commonwealth Games athletics programme that starts tomorrow.

Amusan, who shattered the world 100 metres hurdles record en route to winning gold at last month’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon, reduced the 2016 mark of 12.20 seconds set by Keni Harrison of the United States to 12.12 in her semi-final before winning gold in a wind-assisted time of 12.06.

She will be a strong favourite but by no means a certainty given the quality of the field she is set to face in the re-built Alexander Stadium.

Among the US-based runner's rivals will be England’s Cindy Sember - who set a British record of 12.50 in Oregon, Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas, seventh in the Oregon final, and the Jamaican trio of Megan Tapper, fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, world silver medallist Britany Anderson and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams.

Britain's world 1500m champion Jake Wightman will seek to earn the Commonwealth title at that distance for Scotland this week ©Getty Images

Amusan is one of five freshly-established world champions taking part in the athletics at Birmingham 2022, with home hopes - and more specifically Scottish hopes - resting on the man who won a shock world 1500m gold for Britain in Oregon, Jake Wightman.

After making a late decision to switch to his medal distance from the 800 metres Wightman, who won 1500m bronze at the Gold Coast Games, remains cautious about his prospects.

"I'm going to give it a go, but I could easily not medal," he told Birmingham 2022, pointing out that his fellow Scottish runner Josh Kerr, the Olympic bronze medallist, would be "sick at not medalling" in Oregon, and that Australia’s Ollie Hoare went out in the semi-finals in Eugene "and he's going to want to do something here."

Wightman added: "There's the Kenyans and Stewy McSweyn of Australia.

"Take out Jakob Ingebrigtsen and the Spaniards and it's almost the World Championships again."

Since winning bronze in the Gold Coast men’s javelin, Anderson Peters of Grenada has established himself as the dominant figure in his event, retaining his world title in Oregon last month having thrown a Commonwealth record of 93.07 metres earlier in the season.

But Peters will have serious opposition in the form of Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who threw 86.16m last month. London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago and Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego.

Like Peters, Kelsey-Lee Barber has won the last two world javelin titles, but the Australian had COVID-19 when she got here and it remains to be seen what that has taken out of her.

Also in the women's javelin field is Australia’s defending champion Kathryn Mitchell, who threw a Commonwealth Games record of 68.92m to win on home soil on the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile her compatriot Eleanor Patterson, who won world gold with an area record of 2.02m in Eugene, will be seeking to regain the title she earned at Glasgow 2014 aged 18.

Although she had been scheduled to run, Jamaica’s world 200m champion Shericka Jackson will not be competing in Birmingham, according to the Jamaican Athletics Association.