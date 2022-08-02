Taekwondo Canada believes its young fighters now have a great appreciation for top-level competition after they competed at the World Cadet Championships in Sofia.

Two Canadians reached quarter-finals as the squad found the event at the Arena Armeec to be a learning experience.

"This was an extremely challenging event for our cadet athletes," said Taekwondo Canada's high-performance director Allan Wrigley.

"Not only are the world's best at the event, but fighting lasts for four days.

"With such a completely new experience we really emphasised a focus on the process, and not the outcomes.

Moments of the last day of Sofia 2022 WT Cadet Championships!!

Congratulating our MVP athletes, Best Referees and Best MNAs!



Check out more Day 4 pictures on WT website!https://t.co/1i3o1liCGK#WorldTaekwondo #Taekwondo#TaekwondoStageforTomorrowStars#Sofia2022 pic.twitter.com/K6ijlmBLqz — World Taekwondo (@worldtaekwondo) August 1, 2022

"We are stressing how important it is to learn and grow from the experiences.

"These athletes and their coaches now have a greater appreciation for top-level fighting, and have ample information to build into their training programmes."

Ella Brewster reached the quarter-finals for Canada in the F55 competition, with Zach Gillis doing the same at M37.