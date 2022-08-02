Taekwondo Canada high-performance director Allan Wrigley said the organisation "really emphasised a focus on the process, and not the outcomes" at the World Cadet Championships ©Taekwondo Canada

Taekwondo Canada believes its young fighters now have a great appreciation for top-level competition after they competed at the World Cadet Championships in Sofia.

Two Canadians reached quarter-finals as the squad found the event at the Arena Armeec to be a learning experience.

"This was an extremely challenging event for our cadet athletes," said Taekwondo Canada's high-performance director Allan Wrigley.

"Not only are the world's best at the event, but fighting lasts for four days.

"With such a completely new experience we really emphasised a focus on the process, and not the outcomes. 

"We are stressing how important it is to learn and grow from the experiences. 

"These athletes and their coaches now have a greater appreciation for top-level fighting, and have ample information to build into their training programmes." 

Ella Brewster reached the quarter-finals for Canada in the F55 competition, with Zach Gillis doing the same at M37. 