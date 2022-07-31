Birmingham 2022's official programme goes on sale but no daily offering

Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid has defended the decision not to produce daily souvenir programmes, but an overall edition for these Commonwealth Games has gone on sale.

The decision was "primarily driven by data that we've had from previous events on demand," Reid said.

"There are overall Games programmes printed, there are Opening Ceremony programmes printed but just not one on a daily basis."

The news will come as a disappointment to many collectors of programmes and sporting memorabilia.

"I am well aware that there is a community of people that would like to collect daily programmes, the demand hasn't been there for the last couple of events," Reid claimed.

The programme for the first Games in 1930 is now sought after by collectors ©Hamilton 1930 Organising Committee

Daily programmes were produced for Manchester 2002, the London 2012 Olympics and Glasgow 2014, but Australian organisers at Gold Coast 2018 opted for a single brochure-style publication.

Last month Birmingham 2022 launched an official preview magazine which was sold in supermarkets and news outlets.

The overall Games programme, headlined A Win Here is More, is being sold at the merchandising store for £10 ($12/ €11).

It includes a message from Queen Elizabeth II.

Programmes are on sale at each venue ©ITG

"Even in competition we can join together as friends and find common cause," the Queen writes.

The publication runs to 96 pages and also includes a welcome from Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin.

"Birmingham 2022 offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for athletes and fans," Dame Louise writes.

"It will create memories and friendships that will last for ever."

It includes a daily schedule of events and invites spectators to download an app for more details.

Eight official commemorative stamps have been produced ©Royal Mail

Meanwhile a range of postal souvenirs went on sale on the first day of the Games.

Artist Charis Tsevis has designed eight stamps depicting various sports on the programme.

A presentation pack including all eight stamps is on sale for £12.10 ($14.73/€14.41).

Royal Mail had first produced sporting commemoratives for the 1948 Olympics in London and the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games.

Special British stamps were also issued for Edinburgh 1970 and 1986 and Manchester 2002.