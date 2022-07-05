Birmingham City Council is to present souvenirs to visiting officials during the Commonwealth Games ©Birmingham City Council

Birmingham City Council is to present special gifts to visiting dignitaries during the Commonwealth Games.

A souvenir coin manufactured by Deakin and Francis in the Jewellery Quarter and a pewter bull, made by AE Williams, a pewtersmiths in the Digbeth area of the city, are to be presented as souvenirs.

They have been made at a cost of £57,000 ($68,207/€66,330) were chosen by a panel including Birmingham Council leader Ian Ward, city chief executive Deborah Cadman and Muhammad Afzal who was Lord Mayor at the time.

The medallion which is being produced as a gift for visiting dignitaries and officials to Birmingham 2022 ©Birmingham City Council
"The creation of presentation items for visiting dignitaries is yet another way the Commonwealth Games are about more than just the 11 days of sport taking place this summer," Ward said.

A City Council statement describes the gifts as "bespoke presentation items, which are traditionally offered by the proud host city to people such as Heads of State, dignitaries, representatives from sporting federations and businesses."

"It has enabled this opportunity for us to support Birmingham’s businesses as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and show to the world what a creative and skilled place we are," Ward added. 
The pewter bull is one of the gifts presented to visiting dignitaries at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Birmingham City Council
"The designs are bold and capture the essence of what our great city is all about.

"I’m sure these items will be well-received by everyone who is fortunate to get a coin or a bull, and they will help strengthen friendships and relationships with influential representatives of other nations and organisations in the years to come as we seek to solidify the legacy of being the proud host city of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

The souvenirs are to be presented to visiting dignitaries including heads of state.

The coin design features city landmarks including the Hall of Memory, the Sentinel "Spitfire Island" artwork at Castle Vale, the Rotunda and Library of Birmingham on one side, whilst the reverse displays the city motto "Forward" and the city coat of arms.