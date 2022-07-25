Health officials have insisted there will be no changes to the plans in place for the Commonwealth Games here despite monkeybox being declared a global emergency due to rising cases.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has told insidethegames that it has "taken into account monkeypox in its planning and processes for Birmingham 2022" and said there is "no need to amend these plans" in light of the World Health Organization's (WHO) pronouncement.

The British Government agency in charge of public health protection in England is providing advice and guidance to Birmingham 2022 and Commonwealth Games Federation officials over their health and safety regulations.

Monkeypox was declared a "global health emergency" by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday (July 23).

Ghebreyesus said the global risk of monkeypox was "moderate" apart from Europe, where it was considered "high".

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed the risk of monkeypox was "high" in Europe ©Getty Images

More than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been reported by 75 countries, according to the WHO.

A total of 2,208 cases have been identified in the UK, with 2,115 of those in England, the UKHSA reports.

The majority of cases in the UK have been found to be in gay and bisexual men, with transmission largely suspected to have happened through sexual activity.

According to health experts, monkeypox does not spread as easily as COVID-19, with the smallpox vaccine said to be effective in preventing the disease.

The WHO’s declaration comes just days before Birmingham is due to stage the Commonwealth Games.

Athletes from all 72 Commonwealth nations and territories are arriving in the English city before the Games are due to open on Thursday (July 28).

More than 2,000 cases of monkeypox have been identified in England ©Getty Images

"The UK Health Security Agency has taken into account monkeypox in its planning and processes for Birmingham 2022," the UKHSA told insidethegames.

"There is no need to amend these plans in light of the WHO announcement."

Meera Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UKHSA, added: "The WHO’s declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern recognises the rapid spread of the virus globally, and the need for global coordination to investigate and prevent further transmission.

"The UK continues to work closely with the World Health Organization, and to share our clinical and epidemiological findings and public health approach to the outbreak.

"'The risk to the UK remains the same.

"If you have monkeypox symptoms, take a break from attending events and sex until you’ve called 111 or a sexual health service and been assessed by a clinician.

"It can take up to three weeks for symptoms to appear after being in contact with someone with monkeypox, so stay alert for symptoms after you have skin to skin or sexual contact with someone new."